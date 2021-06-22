Canada Another Step Closer to Producing Home-Grown Vaccines

Construction is complete on a new vaccine-manufacturing plant in Montreal that will be able to produce about 24 million doses a year.

Federal Innovation Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne made the announcement today regarding the Biologics Manufacturing Centre, which is located on the National Research Council of Canada's Royalmount site.

The National Research Council of Canada says it is working with Novavax Inc. to produce a COVID-19 vaccine at the facility.

The site is not yet fully licensed and operational, and equipment at the new factory is still being installed.