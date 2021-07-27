Canada Beats Mexico for Bronze; First-Ever Olympic Softball Medal

Canada has won its first-ever Olympic softball medal.

Kelsey Harshman drove in the go-ahead run on a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning as the Canadians beat Mexico 3-2 for bronze at the Tokyo Games on Tuesday.

Emma Entzminger added two RBIs to secure a podium finish at Yokohama Baseball Stadium, some 13 years after the program's agonizing fourth-place showing at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Four veterans from that team arrived at these Games looking for redemption _ Jenn Salling, Danielle Lawrie, Lauren Regula and Kaleigh Rafter.

And although left heartbroken when Canada's gold-medal hopes were dashed with Sunday's 1-0 extra-inning loss to Japan, they won't go home empty-handed.

The United States and the Olympic hosts were set to meet in the final later Tuesday.