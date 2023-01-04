Canada beats U.S. to reach World Junior gold medal game

For the second time in just under five months, Canada will play for the World Junior Championship gold medal.

Connor Bedard scored yet again and added an assist as Canada defeated the United States 6-2 to advance to the tournament final against Czechia on Thursday, setting up a rematch of Canada's Boxing Day loss to open the tournament.

The Americans started fast, taking a 2-0 lead and recording the first nine shots on target before Canada settled in an scored four consecutive. The U.S. had two goals called back on goaltender interference, one in the second period and one in the third.

Early goals from Logan Cooley and Kenny Connors quieted a heavily partisan crowd at Scotiabank Centre in Halifax. But just as he's done all tournament, Bedard was there when his team needed him most as he took a feed from Ethan del Mastro and tucked it past U.S. goalie Trey Augustine for his ninth of the tournament to cut the American lead in half.

Bedard has the most all-time goals (17) and points (36) by a Canadian at the event and also owns the points record (23) at a single tournament by a Canadian player. He's also one goal shy of the Canadian single-tournament record held by John Anderson and Dale McCourt at 10.

Logan Stankoven tied the game early in the second period off a feed from Joshua Roy, his second assist of the game. Adam Fantilli, a projected top-five pick in next summer's NHL Draft, scored Canada's third straight goal to take a 3-2 lead early in the second period. Roy then made it 4-2 mid-way through the frame and Bedard assisted on the goal, giving him his fifth consecutive multi-point game.

Brandt Clarke added some insurance for Canada in the third period and Roy put a bow on things with an empty-netter to give him two goals and four points on the night.

Despite allowing the two quick goals, Canadian goaltender Thomas Milic stopped 43 of 45 shots in the win. He is undefeated since relieving original starter Ben Gaudreau in their opening 5-2 loss to Czechia.

Canada’s tournament nearly came to an end Monday night against Slovakia but an incredible overtime winner from Bedard kept their hopes of repeating as champions alive. The 17-year-old also opened the scoring in the game to break Jordan Eberle’s Canadian World Junior career goals record of 14 and also collected his 32nd career Juniors point, passing Eric Lindros’ mark of 31 that had stood as the top Canadian total since 1992.

Czechia stunned Sweden 2-1 with an overtime victory in the other semifinal matchup on Wednesday. The Swedes led 1-0 late into the third period but David Jiricek tied things with 39 seconds to go and then Jiri Kulich scored late in the extra frame to complete the comeback and keep Sweden out of the gold medal game for the fifth straight year.

USA will play the Swedes for bronze Wednesday afternoon.