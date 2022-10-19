Canada continues to step up amid war in Ukraine

With winter around the corner, and a war still occurring in Ukraine as Russia aims to keep the country dark, communities around the world continue to do as much as possible to help those in need.

Speaking on AM800's The Shift, Carol Guimond, President of Ukrainian National Federation Windsor Branch, says Canada has stepped up in trying to help those who are looking for a safe place.

The war, which started in February 2022, has gotten worse over the months, and most recently thousand of towns and villages across Ukraine remain without power after massive Russian attacks in recent days.

More than 70 people have been killed in rocket and drone strikes that began on October 7. The rockets and drones have flown into residential buildings, and reports say the drones are being supplied by Iran.

Guimond says despite a difficult war, with many tragedies, many Ukrainians don't want to flee the country.

"Ukrainian people are still mixed about whether they want to leave the country and come to either Europe or Canada. Most of them still want to stay there, the number of refugees that have entered into Windsor lately has decreased. A lot of them are in Europe just waiting to see how the war is going to go."

She says some areas of Ukraine are already below zero degrees, and some homes have been affected by strikes, with no roofs or windows.

"They build these little shanties where they can at least set a fire so that they can cook. We have to figure there's no running water, there's no electricity, no gas. Those in the village are lucky enough to have wells they can draw water on. I'm not exactly sure what they're doing in the cities, but it's pretty horrible."

She says some Ukrainians are fleeing to come to Canada, and they are truly trying their best while they adjust to the big change.

"I think there are more to come. I know the airline flights were very high. It's very difficult for them to bring families here. Those that have come are working very hard to make a life for themselves. They're learning the language. They are getting drivers licenses. They're trying to find jobs."

The relationship between the two countries became hostile after the 2014 Ukrainian revolution.

Throughout 2021 and 2022, tensions between the counties worsened after Russian military spread along the border of Ukraine.