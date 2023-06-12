Canada Day parade planning well underway

With June now into full swing, the Windsor Parade Corporation is revealing some updates for the 2023 Canada Day Parade taking place on Saturday, July 1.

There will be a new look with some added highlights, including two Fan Zones located on the parade route.

Executive Director Maggie Durocher says a Fan Zone was introduced last year, and now they're expanding.

"We had a fan zone on Wyandotte down by Ten Friends Diner, and this year for the Canada Day parade we're going to have a second one up at the corner of Wyandotte and Devonshire, on Wyandotte between Devonshire and Kildare," she said.

The Fan Zones will feature free entertainment, Canada Day swag and activities, refreshments along with Canada Day Cupcakes.

They will open at 9:30 a.m. and the parade itself gets going at 11 a.m.

Durocher says they're still accepting applications right now to be a part of the parade.

"Just a cursory look at the lineup looks amazing. We have been working with Dynamic Displays over in Detroit, we've got six giant inflatable's coming and some wonderful community groups that are going to help those along the parade route. Lots of music, and bands, and it's always a great day. Such a sea of red and white on Wyandotte Street and we're really excited for it."

She says they're already starting to feel the buzz, and despite the planning, it feels like it sneaks up on you with how quick time flies.

"Because it feels like we just finished all the Santa parades, and yet you turn around and it's Canada Day," Durocher continued. "But we're really excited for it, always excited to see the beginning of the parade with the great big Canadian flag on the parade route."

Maps, sponsor links and more information can be found on their website.

- with files from AM800's Rob Hindi