Canada Doesn't Have Deep Roots of Racism that the U.S. Does says Ford

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says Canada doesn't have the "systemic, deep roots" of racism that the United States does.

Ford was asked Tuesday to comment on the protests in cities across the U.S. that were sparked by the death of George Floyd.

The handcuffed black man died after a white police officer in Minneapolis pressed his knee on Floyd's neck, holding him down as he yelled out that he couldn't breathe.

Ford, who spent a lot of time in the U.S. for his family's label business, said the difference between the two countries is that in Canada, people for the most part get along, working and shopping together.

He says comparing Canada and the U.S. is like "night and day," and he hopes America can straighten out its problems.

The premier adds that he has zero tolerance for racism and has always stood up for the black community.

With files from the Canadian Press