Canada downs Czechs 5-2, will play for world junior hockey gold

Canada will play for gold at the world junior hockey championship after downing Czechia 5-2 in a semifinal on Friday.

Kent Johnson had a goal and two assists for the undefeated Canadians (6-0-0) while Logan Stankoven contributed one of each. Connor Bedard, Mason McTavish and Joshua Roy also scored and Olen Zellweger added three of helpers.

Jan Mysak got Czechia _ the country commonly known as the Czech Republic _ on the board midway through the third period and added an assist on David Jiricek's power-play tally later in the frame. Jiri Kulich helped on both goals.

Dylan Garand stopped 31-of-33 shots for Canada, which won silver at the 2021 tournament.

Goalie Tomas Suchanek made 22 saves for Czechia (2-3-1) before being replaced by Pavel Cajan to start the third period. Cajan stopped eight shots in relief.

Canada will face either Finland (4-1-0) or Sweden (4-1-0) in Saturday's gold-medal matchup. The two sides are set to face off in the second semifinal on Friday.