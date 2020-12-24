Canada Edges Russia but Loses Dach

Jamie Drysdale scored the game's only goal as Canada defeated Russia 1-0 on Wednesday in a pre-tournament game ahead of the world junior hockey championship.

Drysdale beat Russian goalie Artur Akhtyamov at 3:52 of the third period. Cole Perfetti and Bowen Byram had assists.

Canada netminder Devon Levi made 23 saves for the shutout.

Akhtyamov, who played the third period, made six saves. Yaroslav Askarov saved all 22 shots he faced over the first 40 minutes.

It was a costly win for the host side. Canada captain Kirby Dach suffered a right wrist injury and is out for the rest of the tournament.

It was the first and only warmup game for Canada ahead of the competition.

Canada and Russia met in the 2020 world juniors final last January in Ostrava, Czech Republic. Canada won gold with a 4-3 victory.



(The Canadian Press)