Canada ending testing exemption for short trips

Federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos says Canada will once again require a negative COVID-19 test for all those entering Canada, even for Canadians who take short trips of less than 72 hours outside the country.

“The requirements for pre arrival testing will therefore be in place again for all trips of all durations,” Duclos said.

He said travelers must obtain the test in a country other than Canada.

The move will come into effect on Dec. 21.

Duclos also said the government is ending special requirements for travelers entering the country from a handful of southern African countries.

The measures were put in place to try and curb the spread of the Omicron virus.

The moves come as the Omicron variant drives up COVID-19 case counts with dizzying speed.

The special requirements for travellers from the 10 countries – which included quarantine hotel stays that were criticized for being drawn-out and confusing -- will end starting Sunday.