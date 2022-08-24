Canada, Germany sign deal to start hydrogen shipments by 2025

STEPHENVILLE, N.L. - Canada and Germany say a new hydrogen agreement between the two allies will kick-start a transatlantic supply chain for the renewable energy resource, with the first deliveries expected by 2025.

Officials from both countries signed a five-page "declaration of intent'' in the port town of Stephenville, Newfoundland, yesterday.

Under the deal, Canada is largely responsible for ramping up production of hydrogen while Germany will focus on creating a shipping corridor to transport it across the Atlantic.

The German government is seeking long-term replacements for fossil fuels, both to meet its climate commitments and to end its dependence on Russia.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz says that even before the invasion of Ukraine, his country's plans for net-zero emissions would have required importing large amounts of hydrogen.

He says there is great potential in what he calls the "wind-rich, thinly populated Atlantic provinces.''