Canada is getting ready to welcome the world again to non-essential travel

A week after Canada began exempting fully vaccinated Canadians from a 14-day quarantine requirement upon entry comes word that COVID-19 travel restrictions might ease at the Canada-U-S border next month.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the government is aiming to allow fully vaccinated Americans into Canada by mid-August for non-essential travel.

A readout from by the Prime Minister's Office of his COVID-19 call with the premiers yesterday shows Trudeau also told them that if the vaccination rate remains on its current trajectory, fully vaccinated travellers from around the world could be arriving by early September.

Trudeau noted Canada is leading G-20 countries in vaccination rates, with 80 per cent of eligible Canadians having received at least one dose and more than half now fully vaccinated.

Pandemic restrictions at the border have been in effect since March of last year.