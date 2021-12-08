Canada joins US and allies in Beijing Olympics boycott

Canada is joining the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia in a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics over human rights concerns.

The announcement came after the White House, the Australian government and the UK government confirmed diplomatic boycotts of the Winter Olympics in February to protest Chinese human rights abuses, including allegations of genocide against the Muslim Uyghur minority in China's Xinjiang province.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the country is "extremely concerned" about China's human rights abuses and has been discussing the matter with allies.

China denies those allegations and is accusing the United States of upending the political neutrality of sport, vowing to react with "firm countermeasures."

The diplomatic moves by Canada, the U.S., Britain and Australia do not affect their athletes' ability to compete in the Winter Games.