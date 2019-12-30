Canada Looks to Bounce Back Against Germany
Canada has lost two of its veteran forwards for Monday's game against Germany at the world junior hockey championship.
Joe Veleno has been suspended for headbutting a Russian player in Saturday's 6-0 loss.
Veleno's suspension came after the news that Alexis Lafreniere will also miss the game against Germany with a knee injury.
Canada vs. Germany, 9 a.m.
Czech Republic vs. United States, 1 p.m.
Sweden vs. Kazakhstan, 9 a.m.
Switzerland vs. Slovakia, 1 p.m.