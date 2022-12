Canada looks to bounce back at the world junior hockey championship in a game against Germany today in Halifax.

The defending champion Canadians were upset 5-2 by Czechia in their tournament opener.

Germany is coming off a 1-0 loss to Sweden in which goaltender Nikita Quapp made 43 saves in a losing cause.

In today's other game, the unbeaten United States plays winless Slovakia in Moncton, New Brunswick.