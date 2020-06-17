Canada Loses Bid for Seat on UN Security Council

Canada has lost its bid for a seat on the United Nations Security Council.

The loss to Norway and Ireland for two available seats for a two-year term starting next year follows the loss by the former Conservative government of Stephen Harper in 2010, and after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau declared Canada's candidacy after coming to power in 2015.

Voting began at 9 a.m. eastern time on Wednesday, with the UN ambassadors being given staggered access to the General Assembly meeting hall in New York City to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The voting arrangement was a historic departure for the General Assembly because of public health concerns over the pandemic.

The Security Council has primary responsibility for the maintenance of international peace and security. It has 15 Members, and each Member has one vote.

The Security Council takes the lead in determining the existence of a threat to the peace or act of aggression. It calls upon the parties to a dispute to settle it by peaceful means and recommends methods of adjustment or terms of settlement.

In some cases, the Security Council can resort to imposing sanctions or even authorize the use of force to maintain or restore international peace and security.

Canada's loss came in the first round of voting in a secret ballot of 193 member states of the United Nations General Assembly.

— With files from The Canadian Press