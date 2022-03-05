Canada-Ontario Housing Benefit accepting applications

The Canada-Ontario Housing Benefit will be accepting applications for payment to low income housing this year.

COHB intends to make rental housing more affordable in Windsor and Essex County by taking residents off housing waiting lists.

The City of Windsor estimates the program will help approximately 250 to 260 households on the social housing wait list.

Coordinator of Housing Services for the City of Windsor, Jolayne Susko says those who apply must be eligible.

"When a person applies or a household applies for a Canada-Ontario Housing Benefit they must be eligible to be on the centralized wait list, they come off the list when they've been approved for the Canada Ontario Housing Benefit through the ministry of finance.

Susko says people can apply by calling the Central Housing Registry.

"Households should be making sure that they have an application to be on the centralized wait list and if they are already on the list make sure they have selected the Canada Ontario Housing Benefit on their application. The application has been updated to include that entry.

Susko says this will be helpful as rental costs are on the rise.

"It will help low income households that are on or eligible to be on the Windsor Essex social housing wait list. With rental costs increasing this will help people make their housing more affordable."

TAG: Those who would like to apply can do so by verifying the status of their current Central Housing Registry and making an application by contacting Central Housing Registry.

For more information on how to apply visit CHR's website.