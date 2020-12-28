Canada Opens World Juniors with Back-to-Back Wins

Canada has back-to-back victories to open the World Junior Hockey Championship in Edmonton — although the second wasn't quite as easy to come by.

Canada got goals from Jordan Spence, Philip Tomasino and Jack Quinn in a 3-1 win over Slovakia a day after topping Germany 16-2.

The Canadians are back on the ice Tuesday night against Switzerland — puck drop is scheduled for 6pm.

Elsewhere, Finland beat Switzerland 4-1 while the Czech Republic upset Russia 2-0.