Canada Opens World Juniors with Big Win Over Germany

Dylan Cozens scored three goals and added three assists as Canada steamrolled Germany 16-2 in its opening game at the World Junior Hockey Championship.

Dawson Mercer, Philip Tomasino, Alex Newhook and Peyton Krebs each scored twice for the Canadians in the win.

Germany was without nine players who are all quarantining due to COVID-19.

Canada is back in action Sunday against Slovakia with puck drop set for 6pm.

Elsewhere, Sweden downed the Czech Republic 7-1 while the Americans shut out Austria 11-0.