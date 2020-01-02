Canada Playing for a Medal at WJC after Routing Slovakia

Team Canada will be in the hunt for a medal at the World Junior Hockey Championship after a 6-1 win over Slovakia in the Czech Republic Thursday.

It's the first trip to the medal round for the Canadians in two years — they were bounced in the quarter-final round on home soil in Vancouver last year.

Captain Barrett Hayton scored twice and added an assist to lead Canada and Alexis Lafreniere had a goal and an assist in his return from a knee injury.

Canada recovered after losing top-line forward Nolan Foote to a five-minute-major and game misconduct for a check to the head in the opening minute of the game.

The Finns blanked the Americans 1-0 and the Russians knocked off the Swiss 3-1 Thursday.

Canada faces off against Finland at 1pm ET Saturday to see who will be playing for gold.

Tune into TSN for all the action.