Instagram
10800
Sms*

Canada Playing for a Medal at WJC after Routing Slovakia

am800-news-lafreniere-world-juniors-canada-slovakia-january-2-2020

Team Canada will be in the hunt for a medal at the World Junior Hockey Championship after a 6-1 win over Slovakia in the Czech Republic Thursday.

It's the first trip to the medal round for the Canadians in two years — they were bounced in the quarter-final round on home soil in Vancouver last year.

Captain Barrett Hayton scored twice and added an assist to lead Canada and Alexis Lafreniere had a goal and an assist in his return from a knee injury.

Canada recovered after losing top-line forward Nolan Foote to a five-minute-major and game misconduct for a check to the head in the opening minute of the game.

The Finns blanked the Americans 1-0 and the Russians knocked off the Swiss 3-1 Thursday.

Canada faces off against Finland at 1pm ET Saturday to see who will be playing for gold.

Tune into TSN for all the action.

Audio

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE

Upcoming Events

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE

TWITTER