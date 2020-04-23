Canada Post Warns of Delivery Delays

Online shopping during the COVID-19 has resulted in Christmas-level parcel volumes as at Canada Post.

The postal service says it delivered more than 1.8 million parcels to Canadians on Monday, similar to the biggest delivery days it sees during the holiday season.

To keep staff and customers safe, Canada Post is trying to reduce interactions during deliveries by asking employees to knock on doors or ring the bell, leave the item in the safest place available and then depart.

The change is expected to eliminate the need for signatures at the door, speed up delivery and has reduced the number of parcels sent to post offices for pickup.

Because of the volume, Canada Post is advising customers to expect delays because it takes longer to process the heavy, incoming parcel volumes.

Delivery times are also being hampered by the physical distancing measures it has implemented at facilities that were not designed with COVID-19 in mind.

— With files from The Canadian Press