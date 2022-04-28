Canada pushing G7 on new laws to seize and repurpose frozen Russian assets

The federal government is working with G-7 allies to craft new legislation that would allow for not just the freezing of sanctioned Russian assets, but seizing them on behalf of Ukrainian war victims.

Senator Ratna Omidvar also has a bill with that goal that is currently at third reading in the Senate.

Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says because many Russians have assets in Europe and the United States, Canada wants to persuade other allies in the G-7 to consider similar legislation.

The House of Commons unanimously adopted a motion yesterday recognizing Russia is committing acts of genocide against the Ukrainian people in the ongoing war.

New Democrat M-P Heather McPherson introduced the motion, citing the killing of civilians, torture, rape, and forcible movement of Ukrainian children as examples of Russia's alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity.