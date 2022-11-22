Canada ranked second in the world for annual global ranking of battery-producing countries

The head of the Automotive Parts Manufacturers Association is reacting to Canada being ranked second in the world for the annual global ranking of battery-producing countries.

It was announced Monday that the research firm, BloombergNEF, has Canada in second globally, behind China.

The survey ranks 30 countries with a significant presence in the industry, be it in the mining of raw materials to the production of batteries and their component parts.

Federal Innovation Minister, Francois-Philippe Champagne, is selling Canada's battery-supply chain prowess in Asia again this week and will now be able to boast about Canada's successes.

Speaking on AM800's The Shift with Patty Handysides, Flavio Volpe head of the Automotive Parts Manufacturers Association, says this makes Canada look really good.

He says this ranking will only help the Federal Innovation Minister even more.

"It's a wind in the minister's sails on his trip in this continued tour that he's got on this incredible investment voyage we've all been on for the last 18 months."

Every automaker in the world is beginning to switch to electric vehicles and they all need batteries.

There's a finite list of automakers, five that are making cars in Canada and about 20 in total that all need one or two battery plants in North America.

He says overall some of the 20 automakers have asked for battery plants and are starting to see approval for them, including the NextStar Energy Inc. battery plant coming to Windsor.

"And there's a whole bunch that have been checked off including the one there in Windsor. And so, we know that the window is now. If you miss out on the first window, the second window will be when that market gets to about 35 to 40 percent electric or zero emission which by the way is at about 5 percent now. So, in about eight to ten years."

He says despite China being first, many other countries want to get out of working with China specifically.

"In this case, that's being first for being in second because all of those companies now know they can get that stuff through China and they all want to get it out of China for lots of reasons including how those batteries are made in China, and the carbon footprint on those batteries," he said.

Canada finished fourth on the first version of the survey in 2020 and fell to fifth last year amid declining mining outputs and regulatory hurdles in the sector.

But Canada rebounded to second this year after 15-billion dollars in investments in everything from mineral and metal production to battery component manufacturing.