Canada Remains Undefeated at World Junior Hockey Championship

Team Canada continues to dominate at this year's World Junior Hockey Championship.

Bowen Byram, Dylan Cozens and Connor McMichael each scored a goal in a 3-0 victory over the Czech Republic in quarterfinal action.

Devon Levi made 29-saves in the win for his second shutout of the tournament.

Elsewhere, the Russians edged the Germans 2-1 to advance.



A goal with just 25-seconds to play helped Finland get past Sweden 3-2 while the Americans advanced with a 5-2 win over Slovakia.

The semifinals go Monday with Canada taking on Russia at 6pm and the U.S. and Finland meet at 9:30pm.