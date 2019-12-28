Canada Routed by Russians, Lafreniere Injured at World Juniors

The Canadians were on the other end of a 6-0 beating at the hands of Russia in Czech Republic Saturday, but the loss of the projected first overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft added insult to injury.

Team Canada may have lost more than just the second game on their road to gold at the World Junior Hockey Championship.

Alexis Lafreniere left the game in the second period with a left knee injury after colliding with Russian goaltender Amir Miftakhov and falling awkwardly.

The loss marks Team Canada's the most lopsided defeat in its 43-year history and pulls all five Group B teams even with 1-1 records.

It's the first time Canada has been shut out at the tournament since 1998.

According to TSN, officials are still assessing the extent of Lafreniere's injury and it's unclear if he'll return to the lineup.

Canada faces Germany Monday morning at 9am — catch all the action on TSN1.