Canada's 2023 federal budget coming March 28

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says she will table the 2023 federal budget on March 28.

The Canadian economy is expected to slow significantly this year and potentially enter a recession as high interest rates squeeze the budgets for individuals and businesses alike.

Freeland has stressed that the Liberal government is focused on fiscal restraint, so as to not work against the Bank of Canada's efforts to tame inflation.

"One of my principal responsibilities is not to pour fuel on the flames of inflation," Freeland said in a news conference on Wednesday in Mississauga, Ont.

"Fiscal responsibility is really important and I'm very conscious we're putting this budget together at a time of meaningful fiscal constraint."

The Bank of Canada has raised interest rates aggressively over the last year, bringing its key interest rate to 4.5 per cent, the highest it's been since 2007.