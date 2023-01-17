Canada's annual inflation rate slowed to 6.3 per cent in December

OTTAWA - Statistics Canada says the country's annual inflation rate slowed to 6.3 per cent in December.

The federal agency's latest consumer price index released today says inflation slowed last month largely to due to a deceleration in gas prices.

That deceleration was offset by increases in mortgage interest costs, clothing and footwear and personal care supplies and equipment.

In November, the annual inflation rate was 6.8 per cent.

Grocery prices continued to soar in December, but at a slightly slower pace, with prices up 11 per cent compared to a year ago.

Statistics Canada says the average inflation rate for 2022 was 6.8 per cent.