Canada's Davies Back With Bayern

Canadian Alphonso Davies returned from injury Wednesday, resuming his normal role of left back for defending champion Bayern Munich against Locomotiv Moscow in Champions League play.

The 20-year-old from Edmonton has been out since tearing ankle ligaments in Bayern's 5-0 win Oct. 24 over Eintracht Frankfurt.

Davies, who has won 17 caps for Canada with five goals, has become the face of Canadian soccer abroad -- along with women's captain Christine Sinclair. On Tuesday, he was named co-winner of the Lou Marsh Trophy with Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif.

Davies joined Bayern from the Vancouver Whitecaps in a then-MLS record US$22-million transfer. The deal was done in July 2018 but Davies finished out the MLS season before joining Bayern in January 2019.

Bayern has already qualified for the knockout stages of the European club championship.

with files from (The Canadian Press)