Canada's Henderson Second at LPGA Major

Sei Young Kim went on another streaky run of birdies Saturday at Aronimink, shooting a 3-under 67 to hold the third-round lead at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship.

Kim sits at 7-under 203, two strokes ahead of Brooke Henderson and Anna Nordqvist.

The 27-year-old South Korean has the unwanted title of winningest active player without a major championship.

Also in golf, Patrick Cantlay picked up enough birdies on the back nine to catch up to Martin Laird for a share of the third-round lead at the PGA's Shriners Hospitals for Children Open.

They each had a 6-under 65 in another day of low scoring for just about everyone but U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau. He had a pair of double bogeys through six holes and went from one shot behind to at barely inside the top 40.

Cantlay and Laird are at 20-under 193, two shots better than Matthew Wolff, Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman and Austin Cook. Both Cantlay and Laird earned their first career PGA victories in this event.

with files from Canadian Press