Canada's Henderson Shares Lead at ANA Inspiration

Canadian Brooke Henderson has caught up to Nelly Korda through three rounds of the ANA Inspiration.

Henderson tied the tournament record with a 30 on the front nine and settled for a 7-under 65 that puts her at minus-12, tying her with the second-round leader.

Henderson started the weekend six shots behind and wanted only to get as close to the lead as possible. Now she goes into the final round with a second major championship in her sights.

Korda dropped three shots in a two-hole stretch early in her round. She rallied with three birdies on the back nine for a 71.

Katherine Kirk, Mirim Lee and Lexi Thompson share third, two shots back.



Ten players were separated by four shots, a group that included Carlota Ciganda at 9-under 207 and former Mission Hills winner Stacy Lewis another shot back. Both shot 67,

Also at 8-under 208 was U.S. Women's Amateur champion Rose Zhang, who shot a 68. The 17-year-old won the Amateur last month over Gabriela Ruffels, who was at 6-under 210 in a strong showing by amateurs this week.



