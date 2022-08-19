Canada's interim import ban on handguns takes effect today

OTTAWA - As of today, individuals and businesses are no longer able to import restricted handguns into Canada, with limited exceptions.

The move announced earlier this month is aimed at expediting a key pillar of the federal effort to cap the number of handguns in the country.

In May, the Liberal government announced a plan to implement a freeze on importing, buying, selling or otherwise transferring handguns to help quell firearm-related violence.

The measure is part of a broader firearms-control package that would allow for the automatic removal of gun licences from people committing domestic violence or engaged in criminal harassment, such as stalking, as well as increase maximum penalties for gun smuggling and trafficking to 14 years from 10.

Last spring, to ensure the national freeze on handguns could be implemented swiftly, Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino tabled regulatory amendments in both the House of Commons and the Senate.

However, the regulations are not expected to come into force until this fall, and the accompanying legislative measures have yet to be approved by Parliament.