Canada's largest sports festival makes Windsor debut this summer

Canada's largest mass participation sports festival will be coming to Windsor for the very first time.

Play On! Canada will be in Windsor from August 6-7, as one of nine stops in the series of street hockey celebrations across the country.

Known for their inclusivity, Play On! street hockey festivals welcome players of all levels and skill levels, from newcomer to NHL stars.

The event will take place downtown at Riverside Drive and Ouellette Avenue.

Steve Hill, Executive Chair of Play On! Canada, explains what the event is truly about.

"Street hockey is a simple game that anybody can play, so whether you're new to the country, or whether you're someone who's played a lot of ice hockey, Triple A in Sun County, or whatever, this event is for you. And a chance to celebrate sport, a chance to celebrate play, a chance to celebrate community."

He says he is thrilled for Windsor to have this opportunity for the community to come together.

"For the most part, those that participate in this event are people that just want to connect with their friends, and with their communities, and come out and exercise and play and have a great time," he continues. "And where else would be better to do that than such a picturesque location as Riverside Drive."

Hill gives an estimate at how many teams will take part in this event.

"Somewhere between 150 and 300 teams. And if we do a good job of sharing the opportunity, I'd really love to fill up all those rinks and to have this event be a special community festival that's enjoyed this year but that also lays the foundation so the event can return to Windsor annually for years to come."

The only things needed to participate is running shoes and a hockey stick.

Registration and more information on the event can be found at playon.ca.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Play On! Canada Twitter