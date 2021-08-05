Canada's Laurence Vincent-Lapointe wins silver in women's 200m canoe sprint

TOKYO - Laurence Vincent-Lapointe's long, winding road to the Tokyo Olympics has ended on the podium.

The Canadian canoeist has won silver in the final of the women's C-1 200-metre race at Sea Forest Waterway.

The 29-year-old paddler from Trois-Rivieres, Que., finished the sprint in a time of 46.786 seconds.

American Nevin Harrison took the gold with a time of 45.932, while Ukraine's Liudmyla Luzan claimed bronze.

Katie Vincent of Mississauga, Ont., finished 8th with a time of 47.834.

A dominant canoeing force for more than a decade, Vincent-Lapointe had to wait for the sport's international federation and the International Olympic Committee to make room for women to race at the Olympics.