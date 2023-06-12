Canada's Nick Taylor wins RBC Canadian Open in a playoff to end 69-year drought

TORONTO - Nick Taylor has won the RBC Canadian Open.

The Abbotsford, B.C., native rolled in a dramatic 72-foot birdie putt on the fourth playoff hole Sunday to beat England's Tommy Fleetwood and end a 69-year drought for Canadians at the men's national golf championship.

Taylor and Fleetwood were tied at 17-under after 72 holes to top the tightly packed leaderboard at Oakdale Golf and Country Club. Both players birdied the first playoff hole and then picked up consecutive pars before Taylor's stunning clincher on No. 18.

The last Canadian to win the event was Pat Fletcher in 1954.

C.T. Pan, Tyrrell Hatton and Aaron Rai tied for third.

Taylor started the day tied for eighth at 11-under after he shot a course-record 63 in Saturday's third round.