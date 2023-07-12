Canada's premiers urge Ottawa to advance infrastructure to boost economic growth

WINNIPEG - Canada's premiers have ended their annual three-day conference in Winnipeg with a request that Ottawa boost economic growth and trade.

Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson, who hosted the meeting, says the premiers have asked for a dedicated meeting with the prime minister to discuss infrastructure priorities.

Stefanson says partnerships are needed to keep Canada competitive, but Ottawa must respect the unique jurisdictions of each province.

She says the provinces are united in their goal of advancing infrastructure in communities and between jurisdictions, including economic trade corridors.

The premiers have also raised concerns about the bail system, asking Ottawa to reform the Criminal Code to prevent crime from repeat violent offenders.

They also say the federal government could help address staffing shortages in the health-care system by streamlining recruitment through immigration.

Speaking to reporters after the Council of Federation's summer meeting in Winnipeg, Premier Doug Ford says the focus across Canada should be infrastructure, whether it be roads, highways or bridges.

Ford says with housing comes infrastructure, noting Ontario is the fastest growing jurisdiction in all of North America with 504,000 new residents arriving to the province.