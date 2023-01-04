iHeartRadio
Canada's quest continues at world junior hockey championship


hockey canada

The United States and Canada face off tonight in Halifax in another instalment of their hockey rivalry, with a trip to the world junior hockey championship final on the line. 

The rivals advanced to the semifinals after polar-opposite quarterfinals Monday, with Canada beating Slovakia 4-3 in overtime and the U.S. routing Germany 11-1. 

Czechia plays Sweden in today's other semifinal game. 

The U-S beat Canada in the final of the 2021 tournament in the COVID-19 bubble in Edmonton, their last meeting at the world juniors.

