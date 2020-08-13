Canada's Sloan Tied for Greensboro Lead

Harold Varner III, Tom Hoge and Canadian Roger Sloan share the clubhouse lead after shooting 8-under 62 in the first round of the PGA's Wyndham Championship in North Carolina.

Sloan's previous best round on the top tour was a 64 at last year's Mayakoba Golf Classic in Mexico.

Hoge looked like he might have a shot at 59 after he went eagle-birdie on the 15th and 16th holes to reach 9 under.

There were 33 players on the course when the round was suspended due to bad weather.

with files from Canadian Press