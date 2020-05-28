Canada's Sports Hall of Fame Names Inductees

Basketball player Steve Nash and hockey players Willie O'Ree and Sheldon Kennedy are among this year's inductees into Canada's Sports Hall of Fame.

Golfer Lorie Kane, track and field athlete Diane Jones-Konihowski, equestrian Eric Lamaze and his horse Hickstead, wheelchair curler Sonja Gaudet and powerlifter John ``Jackie'' Barrett join Nash among athletes entering the hall.

Mohawk lacrosse player and coach Ross Powless, wheelchair rugby founder and player Duncan Campbell and Commonwealth Games leader Judy Kent enter as builders alongside O'Ree and Kennedy.

The Sports Hall of Fame is inducting six athletes and five builders in recognition of its 65th anniversary in 2020.

The annual fall induction gala has been postponed to 2021 because of COVID-19. The Sports Hall of Fame museum is in Calgary.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 27, 2020.



