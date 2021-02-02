Canada's Weather-Predicting Groundhogs Call for Early Spring

Canada's best-known weather-predicting groundhogs are calling for an early spring, delivering their annual forecasts over video due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nova Scotia's Shubenacadie Sam was the first to make his prediction, hesitantly emerging from his pint-sized barn and apparently failing to see his shadow.

In Val d'Espoir on Quebec's Gaspe Peninsula, Fred La Marmotte was also reluctant to leave his miniature cabin.

But when the rodent did finally emerge during the livestreamed event, his handler held Fred to his ear and said he had predicted an early spring.

In Wiarton, Ontario, the community's famous albino groundhog, Willie, was nowhere to be seen.

Officials there called for an early spring after throwing a fur hat into the air -- a move they said hearkens back to the tradition's first edition more than 60 years ago.