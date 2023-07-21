Canada settles for 0-0 draw with Nigeria in FIFA Women's World Cup opener

MELBOURNE, Australia - Canada's FIFA Women's World Cup campaign got off to a rocky start as the Olympic champions settled for a scoreless draw with Nigeria on Friday.

The Canadians had a gilt-edged chance to go ahead in the match.

But captain Christine Sinclair's penalty was saved in the 50th minute.

The 40th-ranked Nigerians relied on a physical defence and looked to counter-attack as the seventh-ranked Canadians took it to them early.

But the Super Falcons settled as the first half wore on and began asking questions of Canada.

It wasn't exactly the beautiful game, but there were moments of drama.

None more so than early in the second half.