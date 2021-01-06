Canada Settles for Silver after Loss to the USA at the WJHC

The United States handed Canada its only loss of the World Junior Hockey Championship, downing the Canadians 2-0 Tuesday to strike gold.

Canada was undefeated at the 2021 tournament in its attempt to repeat as champions, but had to settle for silver.

The Canadians hadn't played from behind once throughout the tournament before facing the American's, who jumped out to an early lead on a first period goal from Alex Turcotte.

Trevor Zegras rounded out the scoring for the U.S. with a goal in the second period.

The Americans are now 4-1 all-time against Canada when going head-to-head for gold at the tournament.

Finland beat Russia 4-1 earlier today to claim bronze.

— with files from The Canadian Press.