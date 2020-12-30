Canada Skates Over Switzerland 10-0

Quinton Byfield had two goals and four assists in Canada's 10-0 win over Switzerland at the world junior men's hockey championship Tuesday.

Jakob Pelletier scored twice for Canada (3-0).

Connor McMichael, Dylan Cozens, Philip Tomasino, Ryan Suzuki, Cole Perfetti and Kaiden Guhle also scored for the defending champions.

Canadian goaltender Devon Levi posted a 15-save shutout.

Swiss goalie Noah Patenaude of the QMJHL's Saint John Sea Dogs stopped 42 shots in the loss, his first start of the tournament.

Canada caps the preliminary round Thursday against Finland (2-0) in what is expected to be the toughest test yet for the host team.

World Junior Hockey Championship

Preliminary Round at Edmonton

United States 7, Czech Republic 0

Russia 7, Austria 1



with files from (The Canadian Press)