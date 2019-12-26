Canada Starts World Junior's on Winning Note
Team Canada got off to a quick start at the 2020 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship Thursday with a 6-4 win over rival USA Hockey in Group B action in the Czech Republic.
Alexis Lafreniere scored the game-winning goal and added three assists as Canada battled back from a two-goal deficit in the first period.
Barrett Hayton added two goals, with Connor McMichael, Nolan Foote and Ty Dellandrea contributing a goal each for Canada.
Shane Pinto scored twice for the U.S. in a losing effort.
The win snaps a four game losing streak against the Americans at the WJC's.
Canada is back in action against Russia on Saturday at 1pm.
That game will be broadcast on TSN.