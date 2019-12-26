iHeartRadio
Canada Starts World Junior's on Winning Note

Team Canada got off to a quick start at the 2020 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship Thursday with a 6-4 win over rival USA Hockey in Group B action in the Czech Republic.

Alexis Lafreniere scored the game-winning goal and added three assists as Canada battled back from a two-goal deficit in the first period.

Barrett Hayton added two goals, with Connor McMichael, Nolan Foote and Ty Dellandrea contributing a goal each for Canada.

Shane Pinto scored twice for the U.S. in a losing effort.

The win snaps a four game losing streak against the Americans at the WJC's.

Canada is back in action against Russia on Saturday at 1pm.

That game will be broadcast on TSN.

