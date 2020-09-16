Canada Summer Games Pushed Back

The Niagara 2021 Canada Summer Games have been postponed until 2022 due to COVID-19.

The Canada Games Council (CGC) and host society announced the decision Wednesday after consultations with the Niagara Region, and the provincial and federal governments.

Originally scheduled for August of 2021 in the Niagara Region, the Games have been rescheduled to the summer of 2022.

More than 5,000 athletes and 4,000 volunteers are expected to participate in the country's largest multi-sport event, the marquee competition for up-and-coming Canadian amateur athletes.

The Games are held every two years, alternating between summer and winter.

Given the uncertainty around the global pandemic, the decision to postpone the Games was made to ensure the health and safety of athletes, coaches, staff, volunteers and spectators.

with files from (The Canadian Press)