Canada Summer Jobs funding announced in Windsor-Essex

The Canada Summer Jobs program has released funding numbers for 2022, which will provide important work opportunities for young people in Windsor and Essex County.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens was joined by Windsor-Tecumseh MP Irek Kusmierczyk and Windsor West MP Brian Masse on Friday to announce the successful application by the City of Windsor, and other local organizations, resulting in hundreds of thousands of dollars in summer job funding.

In total, Masse says Windsor West has been allocated $2.7 million in total while Kusmierczyk reported Windsor-Tecumseh was allocated $2.06 million.

Specifically for the City of Windsor's Canada Summer Jobs application, the Windsor West office was able to approve 107 students totalling $224,700 in funding and the Windsor-Tecumseh riding secured 80 positions valued at $168,000 in funding.

Dilkens says after a difficult couple of years due to the pandemic, this funding will go a long ways towards helping the city.

"The majority of our funded positions will help the City's Parks Department to plant, tend, and maintain gardens and parks during the busy summer months," he continued. "Other departments benefiting from summer youth workers also include the Environmental Planning division, Ojibway Natural Resources, Public Works Technical Support, and the Windsor Public Library Records & Archives division."

Masse says positions through Canada Summer Jobs have a benefit for both workers and companies.

"We have in this area over 50 per cent unemployment for some of our youth, but hiring a student is important not only just for the individual that gets the job but also for your company. It's a way of actually bringing in new talent, new skills, new experiences and providing hope and opportunity for someone who's going to make a difference in our community."

Masse also recognized several organizations receiving funding that are making an impact on the community and environment, including Wildlife Preservation Canada, Windsor Centre for Film, Digital Media & the Creative Arts, and Autism Services.

Kusmierczyk says providing local youth with valuable job experience and the income that comes with it to help them save for post secondary education is a big deal.

"That need was even more pronounced during the pandemic when young people under the age of 30 were one the hardest hit demographics, if not the hardest, in terms of COVID related job losses. The Canada Summer Jobs program is one vital piece of our government's record investment in our young people."

He took the opportunity to highlight The Hospice of Windsor and Essex County Inc., Unemployed Help Centre - Hub of Opportunities, and Home Instead - each benefiting from Canada Summer Jobs funding as well.

Canada Summer Jobs provides wage subsidies to employers from not-for-profit organizations, the public sector, and small private sector organizations to create quality summer work experiences for young people between the ages of 15 and 30.