Canada Surpasses 500K Cases of COVID-19

Canada has surpassed 500,000 cases of COVID-19 as infection rates continue to climb in several provinces.

The grim milestone was passed after Saskatchewan reported 252 cases Saturday afternoon — Ontario and Quebec each recorded more than 2,000 cases earlier in the day.

Ontario has now reported more than 2,000 new cases for five consecutive days after 2,357 cases came in Saturday and 27 more deaths. Quebec reported 2,038 cases and 44 new deaths.

A total of 500,242 people have now contracted COVID-19 across Canada and 14,128 have died.

Windsor-Essex accounted for 171 new cases of the virus Saturday,

— with files from The Canadian Press.