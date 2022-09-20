Canada to drop COVID-19 vaccine border policy, ArriveCan to be optional: sources

By the end of September the federal government is planning to drop its COVID-19 vaccine border requirements, and the ArriveCan application will become optional, sources confirmed to CTV News.

The government is expected to make this policy change by the end of the month, and the sources indicated the Liberals will also be ending the outstanding random COVID-19 testing for travellers.

In June, the government began allowing unvaccinated Canadians to board planes and trains heading to either domestic or international locations, but they were still required to follow the current testing and quarantine requirements upon re-entry from international destinations. As of that last update to COVID-19 border rules, foreign nationals coming to Canada were still required to be vaccinated in order to enter.

It was not immediately clear what exactly which vaccination-related rules be changing come the end of the month, with an announcement expected in the days ahead.

The move comes after calls from some in the aviation industry and opposition MPs for the government to drop its outstanding COVID-19 border rules and scrap the ArriveCan app completely.