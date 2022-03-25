Canada to increase oil, gas exports amid push to displace Russia

Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson says Canada's oil and gas producers can hike output by the equivalent of 300-thousand barrels a day by the end of the year to help displace Russian fossil fuels.

Speaking at the end of an International Energy Agency meeting in Paris, Wilkinson said two-thirds of that is oil and the rest natural gas.

Western allies are also trying to cut off any dependence on Russia for oil and gas as part of economic sanctions intended to punish Russia for its invasion in Ukraine.

Europe relies on Russia for about one-quarter of its oil supply and 40 per cent of its gas.

What Canada can offer would replace less than five per cent of Europe's gas imports from Russia and less than 10 per cent of its Russian oil imports.

Wilkinson said the added Canadian production would replace Russian fuels so it should not lead to an overall increase in greenhouse gas emissions.