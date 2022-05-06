Canada to investigate sexual violence against women in Ukraine as war crimes

Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says Canada will help investigate sexual violence by Russian troops against women and girls in Ukraine.

Joly says RCMP officers helping to investigate war crimes in Ukraine will also gather evidence of rapes by the Russian military.

She spoke in Ottawa yesterday after talks with Sweden's foreign affairs minister, Ann Linde.

Both ministers say sexual violence, which is being used as a weapon of war in Ukraine, must not be ignored.

They say support should be given to women fleeing to neighbouring countries who may have been raped and abused.

Joly says Canada has provided 10 RCMP officers to help gather evidence of possible war crimes in Ukraine that could be used in a case at the International Criminal Court.

She also says Canada will support Sweden in joining NATO.

The country indicated it is interested in joining the military alliance after Russia invaded Ukraine.