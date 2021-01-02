Canada to Play Czech Republic in Quarterfinals
Canada meets the Czech Republic in the World Junior Hockey Championship quarterfinals Saturday night in Edmonton with the winner advancing to Monday's semifinal.
The host country is 4-0 so far at the tournament with the latest win coming New Years Eve against Finland in a 4-1 final — Dylan Cozens scored two for the Canadians in the win.
Puck drops Saturday at 7pm.
Elsewhere, it's Russia and Germany at noon, Finland takes on Sweden at 3:30pm and the U.S. and Slovakia battle at 10:30pm.
Quarterfinal winners advance to Monday's semifinals followed by the gold and bronze medal games Tuesday.