Canada to Require Negative COVID Test at Land Border
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says starting next week (February 15) any nonessential traveller arriving in Canada by land will need to show a negative PCR-based COVID-19 test or face a fine if they don't have one.
Trudeau says customs officers can't send Canadians back to the U.S. if they don't have a test because they are technically on Canadian soil but says the fine will be up to $3,000 Canadian (US$2,370) and the traveller will be subject to extensive follow up by health officials if they don't show a negative test.
Canada already requires people arriving by air to show a negative test.